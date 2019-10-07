



has been ordered to keep a distance from his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley , following his arrest , Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that the Los Angeles Police Department issued an emergency protective order against the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, on Friday, October 4, after he allegedly hit Harley, 31. Ortiz-Magro, who was released from jail after posting $100,000 bail on Friday, has been charged with kidnapping.

For the week following the arrest, the MTV personality must stay 100 yards away from Harley, with whom he shares 18-month-old daughter, Ariana. The order is in place until October 11. The source also confirms to Us that the twosome are not together following the altercation.

The LAPD confirmed to Us on Friday that there was a physical altercation in L.A. in the early hours of the morning. “When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative,” the information officer told Us in a statement. “Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer Scott E. Leemon addressed the incident in a statement to Us on Saturday, October 5: “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

A source, meanwhile, told Us that Ortiz-Magro feels “pretty horrible” about the situation.

“He’s very somber. He’s trying to put himself in a place mentally where he’s going to be able to digest all of this. It’s a lot for him to take in,” the insider said. “He’s in an OK space. He’s just trying to process what just happened.”

Hours before his arrest, Ortiz-Magro told Us that he and Harley were on good terms.

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” the reality star said on Thursday, October 3. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

Harley was previously arrested for domestic battery in June 2018. The charges were later dropped.

