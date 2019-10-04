Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is a free man once again. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was released from jail on Friday, October 4, hours after being arrested and booked for kidnapping, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, posted $100,000 bail and left the Van Nuys Jail in Los Angeles.

The MTV personality was arrested just before 3 a.m. on Friday after a physical altercation with his on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley. The Los Angeles Police Department’s public information officer told Us that Ortiz-Magro was “uncooperative” with its officers, who “had to use a taser” while taking him into custody.

TMZ reported that the reality star and Harley, 31, were staying at an Airbnb when he allegedly struck her and chased her with a knife while holding their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana. Neighbors heard Harley screaming that someone took her daughter, according to police dispatch audio obtained by The Blast.

The LAPD PIO told Us that “a child at the location,” presumably Ariana, “was not harmed” during the incident.

Ortiz-Magro was taken away in handcuffs and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance to be evaluated. He was released later on Friday. (The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has not filed any official criminal charges against him as prosecutors have not yet received information from the LAPD concerning the incident.)

Hours before the incident, the Famously Single alum and Harley, who have been dating on and off since 2017, attended the launch party for his VERGE CBD line in West Hollywood. At the event, he told Us exclusively, “Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out. She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

Ortiz-Magro also revealed to Us at the party that he “eventually” wants to have more children, but right now he is focused on raising Ariana.

The Bronx native told Us exclusively in February that he went to rehab for alcohol abuse and depression a month prior. “I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” he said at the time, noting that he had “hit rock-bottom” before seeking professional help.