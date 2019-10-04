



Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spoke about giving his 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, a sibling hours before his Friday, October 4, arrest.

“I’m sure, eventually [I’ll have more kids],” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at his CBD launch party of VERGE in West Hollywood. “But I just want to spoil [Ariana] and let her go crazy and then we’ll see what happens.”

The reality star went on to say that the toddler, whom he shares with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, already “has a brother.” The MTV personality explained, “Jen has an older son, so [Ariana] has an older brother that she can have a relationship with.”

Ortiz-Magro was arrested for kidnapping after a physical altercation with Harley, 31. “Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the LAPD confirmed to Us in a statement. “When officers on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

The couple met in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in April of the following year. Ariana’s parents have since broken up and reunited multiple times. After their most recent September breakup, the New York native told Us exclusively that he and the model were working things out.

“You know, we’re still not perfect, but we’re still working on our relationship every day,” Ortiz-Magro said at the time. “I really think it is [about] being the best parents that we can be to Ariana and that we’re doing a great job so far.”

In February, the Famously Single alum gushed about his daughter and admitted she was the driving force behind his decision to enter rehab for alcohol abuse and depression.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of,” he told Us exclusively following his month of treatment at HeadWaters at Origins. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don’t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”

Ortiz-Magro added, “I’m a father. I’m a role model. I have to remember that. She’s getting older. She’s not getting younger. She’s getting older, and she’s getting smarter and smarter.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!