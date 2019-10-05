Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Lawyer Speaks Out After ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Arrest





“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” lawyer Scott E. Leemon said in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, October 5. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Ortiz-Magro, 33, was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Friday, October 4. He was later charged with kidnapping. He was released from jail after posting $100,000 bail.

“Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m.,” the Los Angeles Police Department’s public information officer told Us in a statement. “Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

The PIO confirmed that “a child at the location was not harmed.” Harley, 31, and Ortiz-Magro are parents of 18-month-old daughter Ariana.

TMZ reported that the couple were at an Airbnb when he allegedly hit her and ran after her with a knife. According to LAPD dispatch audio obtained by The Blast, neighbors heard Harley yelling about someone taking her baby girl.

Hours before his arrest, Ortiz-Magro and Harley attended his CBD launch party of VERGE in West Hollywood. The reality star spoke exclusively to Us about his relationship at the event. “Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” he said on Thursday, October 3. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

The pair met in early 2017. Us confirmed the two split again in September. However, two weeks later, they reconciled. “You know, we’re still not perfect, but we’re still working on our relationship every day,” he told Us at the time. “I really think it is [about] being the best parents that we can be to Ariana and that we’re doing a great job so far.”

Ortiz-Magro revealed exclusively to Us in February that he sought treatment for depression and alcohol abuse, spending a month in a treatment center.

