Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are done again — and it’s getting messy. On Thursday, September 5, Harley, 31, shared multiple Instagram Stories slamming her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

She started by posting a photo of two people from the back that look like the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, and a mystery woman on a boat. “Is this love?? Or is this a mistake?” Harley wrote on the photo, which shows the woman’s arm around him. “This is Ron this weekend with another girl again.”

However, an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively that the woman in the photo is just an acquaintance.

“Ronnie did not cheat. That girl is a friend of his and that was from a boat party on Monday with a bunch of people,” a source tells Us. “She was there for him because they broke up middle of last week and she was being that friend consoling him. He was really upset.”

The insider also adds that the woman is not married, despite Harley’s claims.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley share 17-month-old Ariana Sky, who remains the reality star’s “No. 1 priority,” the source notes. The exes have still been communicating because of their daughter.

The pair both attended the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, but she did not walk the red carpet with him. Ahead of the show, he posted on Instagram, “Remember to always respect yourself enough to walk away from something, that makes you feel disrespected.”

In July, Ortiz-Magro opened up about their rocky relationship. “Right now things are going good [with Jen], and I think it’s because I made a change and I stopped doing the same thing over and over again,” he told Us. “I started just focusing on myself and stopped worrying about what other people wanted from me, and what I want for myself. So right now things are good.”

