Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, posted a message on Saturday, July 20, about needing “a lot of forgiveness” in relationships.

“Most ppl dont want to hear this, but real relationships that last involve a lot of forgiveness,” an account called okay.qween wrote in a post shared by Harley, 31, on her Instagram Stories. “You have to accept the fact that your partner isnt perfect & will hurt you, disappoint you, & upset you. You have to figure out if you’re willing to go thru ups & downs with them.”

The honest sentiments come after the tumultuous couple — who split in January after a year filled with violent arguments and a domestic battery arrest for Harley — decided to give their relationship another try.

“Right now things are going good,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I started just focusing on myself and stopped worrying about what other people wanted from me, and what I want for myself. So, right now, things are good.”

In February, Ortiz-Magro, who shares daughter Ariana Sky, 15 months, with Harley, revealed exclusively to Us that he’d spent a month in treatment for alcohol abuse and depression.

“I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” he told Us at the time. “Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now — that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Harley also shared a funny post on Saturday featuring a selfie with her boyfriend that used a filter that gave him blue eyes and long eyelashes.

“Your [sic] so beautiful @realronniemagro,” she captioned it, adding a heart-eyes emoji. “Those eyes.”

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans saw this week, Ortiz-Margo revealed in the latest episode of MTV hit that he and Harley had a pregnancy scare.

“I feel like they need five years of therapy before they have another child,” his costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley said in the episode, “but apparently they’re fine as he’s sitting there with another f–king black eye.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added, “We never know where they are with their relationship. I just want them to be good before they bring another baby into the world.”

Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

