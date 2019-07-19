



Round two? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed to his costars that his girlfriend, Jen Harley, might be pregnant, in the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

When Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told her friends that she was trying to conceive on the Thursday, July 18, episode of the MTV series, Ortiz-Magro said, “I think I am [expecting] again. … She’s late.”

After his baby bombshell, the reality stars all threw in their two cents — and weren’t very supportive. “Pull the f–k out,” Vinny Guadagnino said. “What the f–k is wrong with you?”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley added, “I feel like they need five years of therapy before they have another child, but apparently they’re fine as he’s sitting there with another f–king black eye.” Polizzi echoed this, saying, “We never know where they are with their relationship. I just want them to be good before they bring another baby into the world.”

As for Ortiz-Magro, the reality star admitted that he was happy about the possibility of a second baby. “I’m excited,” the New York native said in a confessional. “I would rather have another child with Jen than have another child with another woman. Why do I want to have three baby moms? … I love being a father. I did it once. Second time will be the same thing, if not better.”

He and Harley, 31, welcomed their now 15-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, in April. Since then, the couple have had a rocky relationship, which has included cheating allegations and a domestic battery arrest.

Earlier this week, Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly exclusively that he and his girlfriend are doing well. “Things are good good [with Jen], and I think it’s because I made a change and I stopped doing the same thing over and over again,” he told Us. “I started just focusing on myself and stopped worrying about what other people wanted from me, and what I want for myself. So right now things are good.”

Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

