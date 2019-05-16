Jen Harley was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday, May 16, five months after her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, filed a police report against her.

According to online court records, Harley, 32, was taken into custody in Las Vegas. She is being held on $3,000 bond.

A source tells Us Weekly the two are not together currently and he is in Kentucky.

Us exclusively revealed in January that the pair, who share 13-month-old daughter Ariana, broke up again after a nasty New Year’s Eve fight. “They fight — a lot,” a source told Us at the time. “They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Ortiz-Magro, 33, filed a police report against Harley on January 3 after she allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him. An insider revealed at the time that the duo were at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas when the altercation occurred.

Us obtained photos of the injured Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star. In the pics, he had a split lip, a swollen nose, gashes on his nose and forehead, and a bruise above his eyebrow.

Ortiz-Magro gave Us a relationship update in February. “She’s always going to be the mother of my child, at the end of the day,” he explained. “All I can do is control myself. I can’t control her, I can’t control my daughter. Well, for right now I can, but not when she gets older.”

The coparents appeared to be on better terms last month. They celebrated Ariana’s first birthday together and staged a fake wedding — complete with a steamy kiss — that set tongues wagging on April Fool’s Day.

The twosome stepped out again for date night on April 6, documenting their outing on her Instagram Story. Harley planted a peck on Ortiz-Magro’s head at one point.

The reality star and Harley have experienced plenty of ups and downs since they began dating in 2017. The on-off couple got into a physical fight in June 2018 at a Las Vegas hotel. She was later arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly had an altercation with Ortiz-Magro in a car. Us confirmed that she would not face charges for the latter incident “due to insufficient evidence.”

