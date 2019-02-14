Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is taking every step possible to better his life — and that includes relocating. The reality star, who went to rehab for alcohol abuse and depression last month, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that he’s planning to move from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

“I think out in Vegas, I just didn’t have any structure or routine,” Ortiz-Magro, 33, told Us. However, his 10-month-old daughter, Ariana, and her mother, his on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, live in Nevada. The pair have not yet figured out where Ariana will live.

“All I can do is be the best person I’m going to be and be the best father. If she doesn’t live with me, she’ll grow up to the point where she’s able to make her own choice,” he said. “Whatever she wants to do, I’m going to support her because she’s always going to be my little angel.”

So does that mean he and Harley are split? “She’s always going to be the mother of my child, at the end of the day,” the Jersey Shore star said when asked about their current status. “All I can do is control myself. I can’t control her, I can’t control my daughter. Well, for right now I can, but not when she gets older.”

As for if he felt Harley could also benefit from treatment, Ortiz-Magro says that many people could. “I hope that it encourages a lot of people, whether it’s her or people in my family, or my friends,” he shared. “I don’t want to be this person that’s this angry and resentful and just has so many regrets. I want to be that positive person that people want to be around — joking, laughing and just having a good time and enjoying life.”

