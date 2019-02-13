Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back on top. The reality star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview and photoshoot and didn’t hold back while talking about his time in rehab, caring for his daughter and what’s coming next for him.

The 33-year-old spent the past month at HeadWaters at Origins holistic treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida, checking out on Friday, February 8. “The first two weeks, you’re getting into a groove. Then the last two weeks just kind of flew by. Every week just got quicker and quicker,” he told Us. “I think I did the right amount of time, because it was just enough. I feel like when you’re in there too long, you’re in a bubble. Then you come back out into the world and you’re like a scared cat. You’re like, ‘What do I do? How do I drive again? How do I do this? How do I do that?’”

Now, he’s taking things “day by day,” spending time with his family, living in the present and filming the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“You will see this journey on the show. We filmed it up to before I left, and we’re going to film it after because I want to tell my story,” Ortiz-Magro said. “I want to touch people that are out there. I want to touch my fans … This is serious stuff that’s going on. People may be tired of seeing us be drunk and act wild. They want to be like, ‘Alright, what’s next? What’s the next chapters in their lives? What are the steps that they’re taking?’”

He continued: “Maybe some people will watch this and be like, ‘Damn. I’ve been where he’s at. I’ve been depressed and I’ve turned to alcohol.’ Maybe they don’t know they have a problem. Maybe they were like me where they’re just like, ‘I’m working and I’m making money. My life is manageable. I’m a good father, and I’m this, and I’m a good son.’ But maybe you’re not. Maybe in your mind, you think you are, but you might sit there and be like, ‘Wow, I could be better.’ You could always be better than the person you are today. You can be better tomorrow, and you can be better the next day.”

