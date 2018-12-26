Daddy’s little girl. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Jen Harley may have its ups and downs, but the couple’s 8-month-old daughter, Ariana, will always be his number one.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, posted a photo of himself crouched down next to his little one and his mother, Constance Ortiz, on Instagram on Wednesday, December 26. “#FirstChristmasASuccess,” he wrote, along with the hashtag #Her&Grandma.

When a commenter asked where the woman of his life was, in reference to Harley, 31, the Famously Single alum responded that she was present in the photo. “Right there @ariana_sky_magro,” he wrote.

The on-again, off-again couple spent the holidays together: On Tuesday, December 25, Harley shared an Instagram Story of Ortiz-Magro reading a story to their daughter as he tickles her belly.

One day later, she posted a meme to Instagram Stories that read, “Be with someone who feels like home.”

On Saturday, December 22, the twosome kicked the holiday off by posting a series of sweet family photos that also included Harley’s son from a previous relationship, Mason, and the duo’s two dogs.

The pair, who began dating in July 2017, had an otherwise tumultuous year, with allegations of cheating on both sides and physical altercations: Last month, Ortiz-Magro apologized to his girlfriend for a November 15 episode of his MTV hit in which he got into a hot tub with Angelina Pivarnick’s friend Lindsay, a.k.a. “Jewish Barbie.” He later told the woman she could sleep in his bed.

“Since than [sic] I’ve grown & wouldn’t want to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you’ll see next week that I learned from mine,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on November 18.

One month prior, the TV personality shared a photo of himself with a black eye and implied that he had received the injury from Harley, which she denied.

Harley was arrested in June for domestic battery after an explosive fight with the reality star. Charges against her were later dropped.

