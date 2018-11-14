Is this déjà vu? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seems to be repeating his earlier actions during the Thursday, November 15, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, this time right in New Jersey. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Ronnie, 32, offers to go in the hot tub with Angelina Pivarnick‘s friend Lindsay who’s visiting.

It seemed – at first – that he would be able to control himself.

“Listen, I’ve seen a lot of girls in bathing suits. I’ve seen a lot of girls without bathing suits. So, another girl in a bathing suit isn’t really that tempting and I’m not going to go down that road again,” he says in a confessional interview. Then, a few moments later, Lindsay walks into the room in a bikini, looking absolutely amazing.

“Ronnie is getting a weird look in his eye around Jewish Barbie,” Vinny Guadagnino says in the preview. “I know this look. Usually that leads to bad decisions. This is not good.”

And it sounds like Vinny’s right. Ronnie volunteers to go to the hot tub with her. When they walk outside, she asks him, “So you’re still not single, yet?” He doesn’t exactly say no, but just sighs. “You have to be happy,” she tells him.

Earlier in the season, Ronnie brought home multiple girls after a drunken night out in Miami and ended up spending a great deal of time with one in the hot tub. He continuously denied hooking up with her but his on-again off-again girlfriend Jen Harley was not OK with how close they were getting. The couple broke up after the episode aired and have had a tumultuous relationship ever since. They also share their 6-month old daughter, Ariana Sky.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Following the November 15, episode, MTV will air a two-hour special, A Very Jersey Friendsgiving at 9 p.m. ET.

