Mea culpa. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has apologized to girlfriend Jen Harley and their daughter, Ariana Sky, for a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode that showed him getting into a hot tub with Angelina Pivarnick’s friend Lindsay a.k.a. “Jewish Barbie.”

“Obviously the last episode has made it seem like I was into Jewish rag doll,” Ortiz-Magro, 32, wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 18. “It’s edited to make it look worse. I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger & immature resentment.”

In the episode that aired on Thursday, November 15, Ortiz-Magro vows not to go hot tubbing with Lindsay but backtracks after getting into an argument with Harley, 31, over text. At the end of the episode, the reality star tells Lindsay she can sleep in his bed.

“Since than [sic] I’ve grown & wouldn’t want to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you’ll see next week that I learned from mine,” the MTV star added in his Instagram Story. “I wouldn’t never put myself in that position again to hurt the two people I love the most in my life.”

He concluded, “I want to lead by example for my daughter and how to be a real man and I need to lead how to be a good boyfriend/husband. I’m sorry to @@tt_kittymeow @ariana_sky_magro”

Hours later, the Famously Single alum reiterated his message in another Instagram Story. “Repost, I just wanted to apology [sic] to my family for putting myself in such a bad position in last weeks episode, here’s a repost, stating I love them more than anything and the editing make it worse than it seems,” he wrote. “I promise there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I wouldn’t do anything to hurt either of them. I love you both.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley started dating in July 2017 and welcomed Ariana in April 2018. The two have aired their relationship drama on social media — with him claiming to have gotten a black eye from Harley on October 24, for example. A week later, however, the two attended Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding to Lauren Pesce along with their 7-month-old daughter.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

