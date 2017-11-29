Ronnie Ortiz-Magro didn’t find love at the jersey shore — but he did finally fall in love! The Jersey Shore star opened up about his relationship to Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, November 28.

“Yes — we are serious,” Ortiz-Magro told Us of his girlfriend, Jen, who holds the Instagram handle Tater_tot_kitty and seemingly has a young son, with whom she often posts photos. “She is the first person I finally really fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me.”

#DollarDollarBillYa’ll #Miami #BartonG #StillTravelingOnePlaneAtATime #BaeCation #another1 A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

The reality TV personality also told Us the couple has talked about marriage.

“We think about it,” Ortiz-Magro said. “One day I am in Vegas and the next day I am on The Shore again. So yes, we think about it, but right now things are good.”

Ortiz-Magro was previously linked to Khloe Kardashian’s bestie Malika Haqq. The former couple fell for each other while filming E’s Famously Single in December 2016, but called it quits a few months later in February.

“When I see Malika, we are just fine,” Ortiz-Magro told Us. “We were there for 18 days and things just get heated and you tend to fall into these things, but we are cool. We both have moved on and are happy.”

It was announced on Monday, November 27, that the cast of Jersey Shore are reuniting for a new MTV series titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Original cast members — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — are set to return. Noticeably missing from the lineup is Sammi “Sweetheat” Giancola.

Ortiz-Magro and Giancola dated on and off throughout Jersey Shore’s original run from 2009 to 2012. The pair officially broke up for good in 2014. A source told Us exclusively on Tuesday, November 28, that her ex-boyfriend played a part in her decision not to participate in the Jersey Shore reboot.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Giancola has since moved on with boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

