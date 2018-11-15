Was that a rerun? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got himself into quite the situation during the Thursday, November 15, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. When the entire group went out in Jersey, Angelina Pivarnick invited her friend Lindsay, who they all referred to as “Jewish Barbie.”

While both Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino seemed interested in her, it was Ronnie who caught her eye – and she caught his. When they were out, Ronnie had been texting with Jen Harley, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

They began fighting as she texted him pics of his ex (possibly Sammi Giancola?) to show him how happy women were without him. She also allegedly told him she was going to find another guy to raise their daughter. With that, Ronnie decided to join the party.

All of the roommates were shocked when he began spending more time with Lindsay, especially when he volunteered to go in the hot tub with her at 4 in the morning – a setting that got him in a lot of trouble last season in Miami. All of the roommates gathered on the balcony to spy on the two.

As the episode came to a close, Ronnie and Lindsay went to his room and he told her she could sleep in his bed. “There goes my life,” he joked before the credits ran.

Ronnie and Jen have had their fair shares of ups and downs throughout the season. The latest development included Ronnie claiming that Jen hit him and gave him a black eye. On October 26, she told fans on Instagram that she “will never speak to him again” after the claim.

However, they were spotted celebrating her birthday together the following day and were spotted wearing matching Halloween costumes. They also attended Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding together on November 1, bringing along their 6-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

