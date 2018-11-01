Now it’s a party! Jen Harley will attend Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding to Lauren Pesce with on-again, off-again boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Us Weekly confirms.

The tumultuous twosome will bring their 6-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, to the ceremony on Thursday, November 1, just days after their most recent blowout fight.

Magro, 32, shared an alarming photo of himself with a black eye on Instagram on October 24 and implied that Harley caused the trauma. She weighed in on the incident via Instagram two days later, telling a fan, “No I will never speak to him again. I’ve kept my mouth shut for to (sic) long.”

Harley also revealed “the truth about the Black eye lol” via her Instagram Stories, sharing text messages between herself and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star hashing out the incident. The pair then reunited days later and celebrated her birthday together in Florida.

The MTV personality and Harley started dating in July 2017. They’ve documented the highs and lows of their relationship on his hit show as well as social media. Back in June, the pair made headlines after having a physical altercation in Las Vegas that resulted in Harley’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Sorrentino, 36, and Pesce have been in great spirits as they prepare to walk down the aisle. A source exclusively told Us that Sorrentino, who in October was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years’ probation for tax evasion, is “in a good frame of mind,” revealed the insider.

“He just wants to get this done, come home and start his life over. The wedding has been a great distraction for him,” the source told Us. “He and Lauren are just focusing on getting ready for their wedding. Once it’s done, he really wants to spend as much time as he can with her before he leaves. He’s looking forward to working up until he goes away.”

Sorrentino must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on or after January 15, 2019.

