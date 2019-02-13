2018 was quite a year for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro – and at the end of it, he decided to get help. It wasn’t an easy journey but with the support of his Jersey Shore castmates, friends and family – and with his 10-month-old daughter, Ariana, on his mind – he chose to enter treatment.

“MTV, 495 Productions and [Jersey Shore creator] SallyAnn Salsano were all so supportive. Some stuff happened and [Sally] called me and said, ‘They’re fed up.’ I was like, ‘I’m fed up. I’m at my point where I can’t take it anymore,’” he explains in the new issue of Us Weekly on stands now. “I just had to surrender and say, ‘I don’t have control over this.’ I don’t know who I am anymore. I don’t know what to do.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, adds that when he “hit rock-bottom” and was drinking until he was “numb,” he knew he had to change things. That’s when he decided to enter HeadWaters at Origins holistic treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I couldn’t live hurting myself, basically having my daughter grow up and it’s eventually going to hurt her,” Ortiz-Magro says. “I was in a place of depression, and with depression I turned to alcohol … I was sitting there blaming everything else; I was like the victim, and I’m not a victim to life. I’m blessed and I’m lucky enough that I have different options, different outlets.”

