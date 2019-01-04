Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is feeling more than just the physical effects of his New Year’s Eve fight with on-again, off-again ex Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, who was revealed in an exclusive Us Weekly photo to have sustained a split lip and visible cuts on his nose and forehead after Harley, 31, allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him, took to social media to lament time missed with his daughter.

“I miss you monster!” he captioned a sweet photo of the 9-month-old babe on Instagram on Friday, January 4. “Daddy loves you more than life itself! #MyHeart #MyWorld #ILoveYou #DaddyWillSeeYouSoon @ariana_sky_magro.”

The Famously Single alum also shed some light on his state of mind after his messy split from Harley with several memes about closing the door to the past and beginning anew. He announced a half-year challenge “of focus and alignment,” writing, “#6monthchallengeaccepted.”

Hours earlier, Harley also shared a post to Instagram Stories. “My toxic trait is not knowing how to let go … “ the post read. “Holding onto you hoping you will change … Ignoring the signs and holding on to that little bit of good and the person I thought you could be.”

Ortiz-Magro shared the post on his own Stories, only to later to delete it.

The former couple split once more after their physical altercation on Monday, December 31. “Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” a source told Us. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together … They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

The next day, Ortiz-Magro was named a “person of interest” in a possible burglary when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Harley’s residence around 3:30 a.m. concerning a call about a robbery. An insider revealed to Us “there was damage to items inside the home, and there is currently an ongoing investigation and authorities will be likely be contacting Ortiz-Magro.”

The MTV personality, in turn, filed a domestic battery report against the mother of his child on Thursday, January 3, over their heated exchange, which an insider claims may have also left the reality star with a broken nose.

Harley was arrested for domestic battery in June after allegedly dragging her ex with a car following a previous physical altercation. Charges against her were later dropped.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!