Their previous tumultuous year has ended, but their drama certainly hasn’t! Us Weekly has learned Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been named a “person of interest” in a possible burglary that occurred in the early hours of Monday, January 1 — around the same time he and girlfriend Jen Harley ended their relationship.

A source tells Us Weekly that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a residence at about 3:23 a.m. on New Year’s Day concerning a burglary call: “Ronnie was not at the home when the police arrived at the scene. Jen was not injured, but given the history of police calls between these two, police more than likely provided Jen with information about getting a restraining order, and other things she could do to prevent a escalating domestic violence issue.”

The source also advised that although nothing was taken, there was damage to items inside the home, and there is currently an ongoing investigation and authorities will be likely be contacting Ortiz-Magro.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Wednesday, January 3, that the Jersey Shore alum, 33, and Harley, 31 — who share 8-month-old daughter Ariana — split following an argument on New Year’s Eve. “They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” a source told Us. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

“They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship,” the source added of the pair, whose ups and downs have been documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Meanwhile, it’s out of sight, out of mind for Ortiz-Magro, who removed any trace of Harley from his Instagram account. Not only did he unfollow her, he also “liked” a negative comment in which a fan stated that they hoped his daughter “doesn’t grow up to act like her mother.”

However, Ortiz-Magro and Harley seem to agree on one thing: doting on their beautiful baby girl. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared a sweet photo of his daughter on Tuesday, January 1, that he captioned “I love you soo much baby girl!!” while Harley shared a selfie of the mommy-daughter duo. “I cannnot believe in 3 months we’re going to be having your first birthday,” she wrote on Wednesday, January 2. “I love you @ariana_sky_magro.”

