Birthday bliss! Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley reunited to celebrate their daughter Ariana’s first birthday on Saturday, March 30.

Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

Harley, 31, shared several photos and videos on Instagram Stories of preparations for the big day, showing tents being set up in a backyard and the Jersey Shore crew behind the scenes.

And it seems the tumultuous pair are on good terms. At one point, the reality TV star pans the camera over to Ortiz-Magro’s brother who cracks a joke that makes Harley laugh. Afterward, she shows that his grandma, and “auntie” are there, referring to them as “RonRon’s family.”

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Drama: Everything We Know So Far

In a following clip, she stands next to the MTV personality, 33, and asks, “Why do you look so nervous?” before cutting out and showing footage of a “1” birthday ballon and their 12-month-old daughter riding in a pink toy car.

This is the second sighting of the pair together in less than a week. On Sunday, March 24, the twosome were filmed by Harley attending a party in Texas with their little one. In one of the shots, Ortiz-Magro was fixing their baby girl’s dress outside.

Celebrity Splits of 2019

The exes started dating in July 2017 and welcomed Ariana in April 2018. Their on-again, off-again relationship has included cheating allegations and Harley’s arrest for domestic battery in June. The couple broke it off earlier this year after a New Year’s Eve fight.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!