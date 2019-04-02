That escalated quickly! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley have seemingly put their differences aside for the well-being of their daughter — and now for some personal pranks.

The pair spent their April Fools’ Day riding around on a motorbike in Las Vegas, and staged a fake wedding, convincing followers they had tied the knot. In one Instagram Story, the Jersey Shore star, 33, can seen pulling the vehicle into Sin City’s world-famous drive-thru Tunnel of Love at the Little White Chapel with Harley, 31, sitting behind him.

Harley, for her part, showed off what appeared to be a gigantic diamond engagement ring. And the duo didn’t fall short of pulling out all of the stops. In one photo, Harley and Ortiz-Magro exchanged a passionate kiss while posing in front of a heart on the ground that read, “We are standing on the promise of love to each other.”

The two went on to celebrate the fake momentous occasion with a dinner surrounded by those closest to them. “The whole family here,” Harley captioned the snap that shows a full table of people, including the reality star who can be seen holding their 11-month-old daughter, Ariana, who turns 1 on Wednesday, April 3.

Days prior to their stunt, Harley and Ortiz-Magro spent the day celebrating their baby girl’s big day with an extravagant birthday party, which was filmed for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Harley and the MTV personality have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their time in each other’s lives. The former couple began dating in July 2017 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship since that time, which has weathered cheating allegations, as well as Harley’s June 2018 arrest for domestic battery. Harley and Ortiz-Magro called it quits on their relationship in January 2019 following a New Year’s Eve fight.

