Heating up again? Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are seemingly working things out when it comes to their tumultuous relationship and appear to be enjoying each other’s company again.

Harley, 31, documented a fun-filled date night with the 33-year-old reality star on Saturday, April 6, in Las Vegas. In photos and videos posted to her Instagram Stories, the duo appeared to have a blast together, smiling and joking around. At one point, Harley planted a sweet kiss on her on-again, off-again beau’s head.

Days prior, Harley and Ortiz-Magro — who share 12-month-old daughter Ariana — staged a fake wedding at Sin City’s world-famous drive-thru Tunnel of Love at the Little White Chapel as an April Fool’s Day joke. Though the nuptials were just for show, the pair exchanged a passionate kiss at one point during their prank, sparking speculation that, perhaps, they are back together.

The proud parents later celebrated the first birthday of their little girl together with an extravagant birthday party. “A year ago today, I was given the best gift I could ever have. I’ve been blessed to have been through more experiences than I could ever dreamed of,” the MTV personality captioned a series of pictures from the bash. “I’ve been blessed to have so many different gifts & blessing in my life. You think you have lived life when you have been through the things I’ve got to experience & go through. All of those things don’t even compare to the feeling I get when I laid eyes on her. She makes everything have a purpose & gives me a indescribable feeling. Daddy Loves You! Happy 1st Birthday Princess @ariana_sky_magro.”

Following their ups and downs — which included Harley’s June 2018 arrest for domestic battery and cheating allegations — Ortiz-Magro and Harley split in January after a fight on New Year’s Eve.

Ortiz-Magro opened up to Us Weekly the following month about his personal struggles, including depression and alcohol abuse, which led him to seek help at Headwaters treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” he told Us. “Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Ortiz-Magro added of his alcohol abuse: “I think it’s a chronic disease. It’s a progressive disease. I’m still struggling. You stop and you start up again, and it’s worse than when you stopped. You’re just like, ‘Wow, I thought I had this under control,’ but at the end of the day, it has full control over you.”

