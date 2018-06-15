Did Jen Harley cheat on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro? During the Thursday, June 14, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie told his roommates that he didn’t fully trust Harley because she had cheated in the past.

“Nobody’s perfect. I did my dirt too so I can just say, like, ‘It was her.’ But everything I did was a reaction to her actions,” he told Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese. “I’m also not used to being with someone like myself. Like, I met my match.”

So, did Harley cheat? And if so, when?

“I’m sure he’s referring to when we were dating for about a month or two. We hadn’t established a real relationship; my ex came back around. I had mixed feelings at the time,” Harley told Us Weekly in response to the episode. “We just got out of a four-year relationship. This is all part of the Instagram fight we got into because of this incident. When I came clean about this, he came clean about three times he hooked up with other girls in the same time period. We decided we wanted to be together and work though this and not to ever do it again.”

The pair have had a rocky relationship ever since the show wrapped and have broken up numerous times. In April, they welcomed a daughter, Ariana Sky, together. However, just a month later, they got in a public argument on Instagram, both accusing the other of cheating. He also called her a “hoe,” and she called him a “coke head.”

On Thursday, June 7, the pair got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas, where season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is filming. “Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter. Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming,” A source told Us at the time. “Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Us that the police were called and Harley was not there when they arrived. “Officers determined a battery did take place. Officers will submit a warrant for Domestic Violence to the District Attorney’s office, the DA will then determine if they will make it an active warrant,” Officer Rivera told Us.

