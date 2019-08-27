



“Remember to always respect yourself enough to walk away from something, that makes you feel disrespected,” the 33-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories, adding the hashtags “#HappyMonday #VMALive #Tonight.”

Ortiz-Magro’s post came one day after his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, shared a similarly mysterious message on her Instagram Stories that read, “Your REAL Friends Don’t Entertain Your Enemies.. Read That Again! Bruh!”

Ortiz-Magro joined his Jersey Shore castmates at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday night, but he did not hit the red carpet. Instead, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick posed together. Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Cortese’s husband, Christopher Buckner, and incarcerated Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), were also in attendance.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. and Vinny Guadagnino missed the awards show due to prior obligations.

Harley, 31, was also noticeably absent from the red carpet, although she shared videos from inside the arena on her Instagram Stories.

The VMAs took place one month after the district attorney of Clark County, Nevada, dropped domestic violence charges against the Las Vegas native, stemming from her New Year’s Eve fight with Ortiz-Magro.

“They’ve had a crazy, volatile relationship,” Guadagnino, 31, told Us Weekly in April. “I will say, if any couple is willing to, like, put in the mass work, then they could do it.”

In the wake of the NYE altercation, Ortiz-Magro told Us exclusively that he spent a month in a rehab facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, to deal with depression and alcohol abuse. “All the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be,” the father of 16-month-old Ariana said in February. “I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

