Domestic-Violence-Charges-Against-Ronnie-Ortiz-Magro’s-GF-Jen-Harley-Dropped

Jen Harley is in the clear. The district attorney of Clark County, Nevada, is dropping the domestic violence charges against Harley following an alleged altercation between Harley and her on-again boyfriend, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“The Clark County DA per statute has denied prosecution on Jennifer Harley’s matter,” Michael Cristalli, Harley’s lawyer, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 22.

According to TMZ, Ortiz-Magro, 33, refused to cooperate with the prosecution. The reality star previously filed a police report against Harley, 31, on January 3 after she allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. Harley was arrested for domestic battery in May, five months later.

As news of the dropped charges broke, Harley posted a quote to her Instagram Stories that appeared to reference her legal situation. “If you don’t leave your past in the past, It will destroy your future,” the quote read. “Live for what today has to offer, not for what yesterday has taken away.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro, who share 15-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, split in January in the wake of their New Year’s Eve drama, but they have since reconciled.

“They fight — a lot,” a source told Us in January. “They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Harley posted a quote about forgiveness to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 20. “Most ppl dont want to hear this, but real relationships that last involve a lot of forgiveness,” the quote read. “You have to accept the fact that your partner isnt perfect & will hurt you, disappoint you, & upset you. You have to figure out if you’re willing to go thru ups & downs with them.”

Ortiz-Magro, who revealed to Us Weekly in February that he sought treatment for alcohol abuse and depression, told Us earlier this month that he had changed his mindset. “Right now things are going good,” he said. “I started just focusing on myself and stopped worrying about what other people wanted from me, and what I want for myself. So, right now, things are good.”

