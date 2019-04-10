A tricky situation. Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio are not sure if their Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, should get back together.

“[It’s] tough, really, for me to say. I will say … they’ve had a crazy, volatile relationship,” Guadagnino, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, April 9. “So, they even have to expect us on the sidelines to be like, ‘What are you guys [doing]?’ But, at the same time, it’s their business.”

DelVecchio, 38, added, “I don’t know the current situation. He tells us one thing and then I see another.”

While the Control the Crazy author does not know what the future holds for Ortiz-Magro 33, and Harley, 31, who share 12-month-old daughter Ariana, Guadagnino noted that he thinks a reconciliation is possible.

“I will say, if any couple is willing to, like, put in the mass work, then they could do it,” the Staten Island native added. “Any couple could work … and he did start that with him going away and fixing himself. So, maybe that will launch something.”

The Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny costars explained that their castmate’s decision to check himself into rehab in early 2019 made “a huge change.” Guadagnino gushed, “I think people can actually see that because, before that happened, we saw a lot of negative things in the press and now it’s not. So, that’s a good gauge of what’s going on in his life.”

The musician added, “He came out pretty positive.”

The Famously Single alum revealed to Us in February that he quietly got treatment to help him deal with depression and alcohol abuse. “I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” he said. “Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro have had several ups and downs in their relationship. In April 2018, the duo accused each other of cheating, and the Instagram influencer was arrested for domestic battery two months later. They split that August after getting into an altercation on Instagram Live. They briefly got back together, but ended up calling it quits again in January following a New Year’s Eve fight.

The pair sparked reunion rumors on Saturday, April 6, after they cozied up in Las Vegas. The reality TV personality and Harley also trolled their followers by staging a fake wedding at Vegas’ famous Tunnel of Love at the Little White Chapel as an April Fool’s Day joke.

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny premieres on MTV Thursday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!