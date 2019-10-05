



“He’s very somber. He’s trying to put himself in a place mentally where he’s going to be able to digest all of this. It’s a lot for him to take in,” the insider reveals. “He feels pretty horrible, but he’s in an OK space. He’s just trying to process what just happened.”

Ortiz-Magro, 33, was arrested for felony domestic violence on Friday, October 4, after he allegedly struck Harley, 31, and chased her with a knife. He was later charged with kidnapping and released from jail after posting $100,000 bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s public information officer told Us in a statement: “Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m. Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

A child who was at the location at the time of the incident “was not harmed,” according to authorities. Harley and Ortiz-Magro share 18-month-old daughter Ariana.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s attorney disputed the allegations on Saturday, October 5. “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Scott E. Leemon said in a statement to Us. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Ortiz-Magro spoke exclusively to Us about his on-again, off-again relationship with Harley hours before his arrest. “Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” he said on Thursday, October 3. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

The two have split multiple times since meeting in early 2017. They broke things off again in September, but Us confirmed two weeks later that they reconciled.

Us broke the news in February that Ortiz-Magro sought treatment for depression and alcohol abuse with a one-month stay in rehab.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!