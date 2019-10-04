



How quickly things can change. On Thursday, October 3, Jen Harley took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself showing off a gorgeous new necklace. “For National Boyfriend Day, I got some new bling,” Harley, 31, wrote over a video of herself in a car. She tagged Rodeo Drive as the location and appeared to be all smiles.

Later that night, she continued the celebration, wearing the necklace to boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s CBD launch party of VERGE in West Hollywood. The couple, who share 18-month-daughter Ariana Sky, showed off major PDA on the red carpet, and the Jersey Shore star gushed about Harley to Us in an exclusive interview.

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” Ortiz-Magro, 33, said of his on-off girlfriend. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

However, everything changed following the party when they had a “physical altercation” at the Airbnb they were staying in with their daughter. He was later charged with kidnapping.

“Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m.,” the LAPD’s public information officer told Us in a statement. “Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

The PIO also noted that “he was being arrested for felony domestic violence” and that “a child at the location was not harmed.”

According to TMZ, police received multiple calls to 911; the reality star allegedly punched his girlfriend before chasing her with a knife while also holding their daughter. Upon arrival, police reportedly had to break down the door because Ortiz-Magro had locked himself inside with Ariana and they worried she was in danger. Once inside, according to reports, authorities had to use a taser to take him down. Fox 11 was the first to report the arrest.

