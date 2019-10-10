



The end of the road? All signs point to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, going their separate ways — forever this time.

“They are broken up for good,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, was arrested early Friday, October 4, after a physical altercation with Harley, 31, at an Airbnb. The Los Angeles Police Department told Us that “officers had to use a taser” on Ortiz-Magro before handcuffing him and transporting him to a local hospital for evaluation. He was subsequently booked at the Van Nuys Jail for kidnapping, although he has not been formally charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He posted $100,000 bail later on Friday.

The LAPD told Us that there was “a child at the location” of the incident, presumably the pair’s 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, who “was not harmed.”

“[Ronnie] locked himself in the house with Ariana,” the source tells Us.

The police department issued an emergency protective order against Ortiz-Magro on Friday, forcing him to stay 100 yards away from Harley until at least October 11, when they have a court hearing scheduled.

“They haven’t talked because of the court order,” the source tells Us of the former couple, noting that the hearing will determine whether the protective order should be extended.

Ortiz-Magro has not publicly addressed the drama, but his attorney, Scott E. Leemon, released a statement to Us on Saturday, October 5, that read, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

A second source previously told Us that the MTV personality has been “very somber” since his arrest. “It’s a lot for him to take in,” the insider added. “He feels pretty horrible, but he’s in an OK space. He’s just trying to process what just happened.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who attended an event in West Hollywood hours before his arrest, have been dating on and off since 2017. Their tumultuous romance has been documented on the MTV reality series.

With reporting by Brody Brown

