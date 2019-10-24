



Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been charged with five misdemeanors following an alleged domestic violence altercation with his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, was charged with one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of willful child endangerment, one count of false imprisonment and two counts count of resisting arrest.

Scott E. Leemon, Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, addressed the new charges in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 24.

“The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past,” Leemon said. “We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment.”

On October 4, he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping of his 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, who he shares with Harley, 31. He allegedly hit Harley and chased her with a knife at an Airbnb in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly later that day that Ortiz-Magro was “uncooperative” with officers who “had to use a taser” while taking him into custody. LAPD added that there was “a child at the location,” but “the child was not harmed.”

Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told Us on Wednesday, October 23, that officials declined to formally charge him with kidnapping, and that his case was deferred to the City Attorney.

At the time of his arrest, Ortiz-Magro was booked for kidnapping but released on $100,000 bail later that day. He was issued an emergency protective order that required him to stay 100 yards away from Harley. The order was lifted on October 11 after she did not appear in court.

Hours prior to the alleged incident, Ortiz-Magro opened up to Us exclusively about his relationship with Harley.

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” he said at the launch party for his Verge CBD line in West Hollywood. “She really does keep me level because with her, I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

The pair, who have dated on and off since 2017, are no longer together.

“They are broken up for good,” a source confirmed to Us on October 10. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”

