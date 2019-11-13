



Daddy’s girl. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wants his daughter, Ariana, to always know he has her back — even if he isn’t able to see her right now.

On Monday, November 11, the Jersey Shore star posted a cryptic message on Instagram that appeared to reference his court case for domestic violence charges and the protective order his ex, Jen Harley, was granted against him.

He shared a photo of himself walking with his 19-month-old daughter by his side and the caption read, “No matter what happens, what you’re going through, Daddy will always be there holding you hand by your side!”

This post comes one day after the reality star spoke his mind on social media with a not-so subtle post. “Everyone say it with me,” he wrote alongside an image that read, “I forgive you, but stay the f–k out of my life.”

On Friday, November 8, he pled not guilty to seven misdemeanor charges including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He was then scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, November 12, but the judge granted his lawyer a continuance till November 19. Court filings related to the case reveal that the MTV star is subject to a protective order and is not allowed within 150 yards of Harley, 31, and Ariana.

“The protective order issued last Friday is good for the pendency of the case,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told Us on Tuesday. “Once, and if, the defendant is convicted, a more long-lasting one will be issued.”

Despite the order, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is keeping his spirits high, at least when it comes to sharing sweet photos of his little one with his followers. He even shared a selfie with Ariana on Friday, that showed both of them smiling. The caption read, “❤️ 😊 #DaddysGirl.”

The MTV personality was arrested last month after he allegedly struck Harley and chased her at their Airbnb in Los Angeles with a knife while their daughter was present. The LAPD confirmed to Us that officers had to use a taser on Ortiz-Magro and he was then taken into custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping.

Harley was previously granted an emergency protective order against her ex that required him to stay 100 yards away from her. It was lifted on October 11.