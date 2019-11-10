



A new chapter? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a cryptic message about forgiveness on Instagram on Sunday, November 10, two days after pleading not guilty to charges of domestic violence and child endangerment.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, posted the quote, “I forgive you but stay the f–k out of my life,” on his Instagram account. “Everyone say it with me,” he captioned the post.

Ortiz-Magro appeared at the Van Nuys Courthouse West in Los Angeles on Friday, November 8, where he pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and child endangerment following an alleged altercation with his on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley. He is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, November 12.

The MTV personality was arrested on October 4 after he allegedly struck Harley, 31, and chased her with a knife at an Airbnb in Los Angeles where their 19-month-old daughter, Ariana, was also staying. Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping.

However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to formally charge him with felony kidnapping and the case was deferred to the City Attorney.

He was then charged with one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of willful child endangerment, one count of false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorney Scott E. Leemon addressed the charges in a statement to Us Weekly on October 24.“The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated,” he said.

Harley was granted an emergency protective order which required Ortiz-Magro to stay 100 yards away from her. It was lifted on October 11 after Harley did not appear in court.

After the alleged altercation, Ortiz-Magro and Harley officially ended their relationship.

“They are broken up for good,” a source told Us last month. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”

The reality TV star appears to still be spending time with Ariana amid the drama. On Friday, he posted a selfie with his daughter captioned, “#DaddysGirl.”