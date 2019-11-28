Everyone celebrates in their own way! On Thursday, November 28, many stars spent Thanksgiving with their loved ones — and in the kitchen!

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted enjoying the Miami sun on a juice run on Thanksgiving, Kaley Cuoco celebrated in Thailand, while filming her upcoming Netflix show, The Flight Attendant.

Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas was spotted grabbing a croissant and a coffee at Starbucks in Studio City, California, while many others just stayed in and enjoyed family time.

Diane Kruger posted two photos on Instagram — one of her holding her 12-month-old daughter near the water and the other with boyfriend Norman Reedus. She also wrote a lengthy caption: “I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talk,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand ♥️ from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving.”

Meanwhile, Bachelor alum Nick Viall went home with his family for Thanksgiving, sharing a pic of him with his mom and the family dog on Instagram. The dog was even wearing a holiday sweater!

