Meatball special! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s Jersey Shore castmates wished their costar a happy 32nd birthday via social media on Saturday, November 23, amid her feud with Angelina Pivarnick.

Polizzi has remained close with some of her shore house roommates over the years including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

However, the Confessions of a Guidette author hasn’t had an easy relationship with Pivarnick, 33, and their friendship took another hit earlier this week.

The reality TV star was a bridesmaid alongside Cortese, 32, and Farley, 33, at the EMT’s wedding to Chris Larangeira on Wednesday, November 20. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the trio’s wedding speeches offended the bride.

“Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina,” the source said. “The audience at the wedding booed them. Their jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land and some didn’t think they were kind.”

The insider added, “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them.”

It’s not the first incident between the pair. In August, TMZ obtained video footage of Polizzi storming out of the Jersey Shore house screaming, “I’m leaving. Leave me the f–k alone! This is why I didn’t want to do this s–t. Leave me alone.”

MTV cameras captured the scene while filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. A few days later, the Snooki & Jwoww alum confirmed that she got into a fight with Pivarnick.

“Angelina [was] giving me crap,” Polizzi said at the time on her YouTube channel. “That did happen. I can’t tell you what it’s about, but she’s coming at me. And in my head I’m thinking — mind you, I had, like, two bottles of wine — but in my head I’m thinking, ‘I didn’t leave my kids to deal with this high school drama.’ And I got up and I walked out and I had a fit.”

She added, “I can’t really tell you what happened, but I’ll let you know that filming the rest of this season, I already had anxiety because I just had a frickin’ baby. So, leaving my 2-month-old … all day to hang out with the roomies and go out, it’s … not something I do every day. I had anxiety leaving the baby.”

Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, share son Lorenzo, 7, daughter Giovanna, 5, and son Angelo, 5 months. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

Despite the drama, Polizzi seemed to be in good spirits on her birthday. She posted a video of her children Lorenzo and Giovana singing her “Happy Birthday” while her youngest, Angelo, sat in the background.

Scroll down to read Polizzi’s Jersey Shore costars’ birthday wishes.