She’s a mama first! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had family on her mind when she stormed out of the Jersey Shore house earlier this month while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I can’t really tell you what happened, but I’ll let you know that filming the rest of this season, I already had anxiety because I just had a frickin’ baby,” the MTV personality, 31, explained in a YouTube video on Saturday, August 17. “So, leaving my 2-month-old … all day to hang out with the roomies and go out, it’s … not something I do every day. I had anxiety leaving the baby.”

Polizzi assured her YouTube subscribers that she “went home at night to take care of” her three children, Lorenzo, 6, Giovanna, 4, and Angelo, 2 months, after each day of filming.

“But they’re not gonna play that in the show,” she added. “It’s gonna look like I slept there.”

The August 6 meltdown, which made headlines after TMZ published a video of the reality star screaming outside the seaside home, was sparked by an argument between Polizzi and castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

“Angelina [was] giving me crap,” the Snooki & JWoww alum revealed in Saturday’s vlog. “That did happen. I can’t tell you what it’s about, but she’s coming at me. And in my head I’m thinking — mind you, I had, like, two bottles of wine — but in my head I’m thinking, ‘I didn’t leave my kids to deal with this high school drama.’ And I got up and I walked out and I had a fit.”

While watching the leaked footage in her YouTube video, Polizzi joked, “I wanna die. … I’m so embarrassed.” She then advised herself to “stop cursing, you animal!”

The A Shore Thing author and her husband, Jionni LaValle, welcomed Angelo in May.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

