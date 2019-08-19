Reality TV

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Explains Why She Stormed Out of ‘Jersey Shore’ House While Filming

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi attends the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on August 20th, 2018.  Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

She’s a mama first! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had family on her mind when she stormed out of the Jersey Shore house earlier this month while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I can’t really tell you what happened, but I’ll let you know that filming the rest of this season, I already had anxiety because I just had a frickin’ baby,” the MTV personality, 31, explained in a YouTube video on Saturday, August 17. “So, leaving my 2-month-old … all day to hang out with the roomies and go out, it’s … not something I do every day. I had anxiety leaving the baby.”

Polizzi assured her YouTube subscribers that she “went home at night to take care of” her three children, Lorenzo, 6, Giovanna, 4, and Angelo, 2 months, after each day of filming.

“But they’re not gonna play that in the show,” she added. “It’s gonna look like I slept there.”

The August 6 meltdown, which made headlines after TMZ published a video of the reality star screaming outside the seaside home, was sparked by an argument between Polizzi and castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

“Angelina [was] giving me crap,” the Snooki & JWoww alum revealed in Saturday’s vlog. “That did happen. I can’t tell you what it’s about, but she’s coming at me. And in my head I’m thinking — mind you, I had, like, two bottles of wine — but in my head I’m thinking, ‘I didn’t leave my kids to deal with this high school drama.’ And I got up and I walked out and I had a fit.”

While watching the leaked footage in her YouTube video, Polizzi joked, “I wanna die. … I’m so embarrassed.” She then advised herself to “stop cursing, you animal!”

The A Shore Thing author and her husband, Jionni LaValle, welcomed Angelo in May.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

