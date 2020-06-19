Tensions were at an all-time high on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 3 finale — and things weren’t exactly smooth sailing over on Twitter either.

During the Thursday, June 18, episode, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quit the MTV reality series after her, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese’s speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira prompted boos from many of the guests. As her November 2019 reception played out on TV, Angelina, 33, took to social media to explain why her reaction to the speech changed as the night progressed.

“My husband was distraught and I was acting like I was okay with this,” she tweeted. “I saw his face and I snapped because I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes. I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad DONt get it twisted.”

What’s the confusion ???? My husband was distraught and I was acting like I was okay with this . I saw his face and I snapped because I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes. I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad DONt get it twisted. #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) June 19, 2020

Hours after the episode aired, the former EMT threatened to publicly share private messages that the cast allegedly sent each other ahead of her nuptials.

“I wasn’t going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn’t know I was in talking s–t about me the night of my wedding?” she tweeted. “And you wonder why I couldn’t let things go.”

Nicole, 32, then urged Angelina to “expose the mean girls,” responding, “Do what you need to do so we can all peacefully move on with our lives.”

For her part, Jenni, 34, told her Twitter followers that she, Nicole and Deena, 33, reached out to the bride “multiple times and apologized over and over.” The Rules According to JWoww author tweeted that she “cried for days” over taking “away [Angelina’s] beautiful day,” claiming, “She never once reached out privately until she was forced too [sic]. So just stop.”

She posted that online… we reached out multiple times and apologized over and over. I cried for days thinking i took away her beautiful day. I questioned who i was. She never once reached out privately until she was forced too. So just stop ✋ https://t.co/tuC7pvVVya — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) June 19, 2020

Jenni also tweeted that she “stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn’t deserve,” in addition to watching her “best friend quit because she couldn’t handle the stress.”

I watched my best friend quit because she couldn’t handle the stress. I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn’t deserve. All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given. 7 months I waited for tonight. https://t.co/tuC7pvVVya — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) June 19, 2020

Deena, meanwhile, chose not to live-tweet Thursday’s finale. She explained to fans that the wedding was “one of the most dramatic things I’ve ever been a part of filming,” noting that the backlash she received for the speech “put me in a very unhealthy mental state” for a while.

“If you all watch the show you know I don’t have a mean bone in my body, and my heart is always in the right place,” Deena wrote via Twitter. “I love you all so much and it warms my heart that you have stuck with us this long. I wish the finale didn’t end this way but you can’t go back in time.”

Nicole announced in December 2019 that she was “retiring from Jersey Shore” in order to spend more time with her three children with husband Jionni LaValle: Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 12 months.