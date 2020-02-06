Gym, tan, DRAMA. Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is about to return, and the most dramatic wedding of the year is front and center.

In a trailer released on Thursday, February 6, the first footage of Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira teases a bit of the mess to come.

Following Pivarnick’s November 2019 wedding, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley had made a toast that upset the bride.

“The audience at the wedding booed them,” the insider told Us at the time. While the jokes “were all in good fun, they didn’t land” with other wedding guests, the source added. Pivarnick “was pissed” and “stormed off” afterward.

In fact, they haven’t spoken since.

“We apologized. Obviously we weren’t being malicious about it,” Polizzi, 32, told Us in January. “We were trying to be funny for the show and, like, in general and we apologized. She never responded back. It’s kinda, just where we’re moving on.”

A few months after the wedding, the former How Far Would You Tattoo? host announced that she would not be returning for another season of the hit show because she was sick of the drama and wanted to focus on being a mom.

“I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I’m not genuinely happy,” the reality star said on The Mel Robbins Show in January. “That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’ … It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be, and it’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking … and drama.”

She also hated leaving her children, Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 8 months, to film the show.

“My son is 7. So when we came back from Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks. That literally scarred him,” she shared with Us last month. “So anytime I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ he’s like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don’t want you leaving.’ So now every time I say I’m leaving for work, he goes, ‘How long are you leaving?’ It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore. They are definitely happy that I’m not going to be leaving for days on end now.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on MTV Thursday, February 27, at 8 p.m. ET.