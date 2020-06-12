Post-quarantine procedure time! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick visited New Jersey-based plastic surgeon John Paul Tutela, MD for “Band-Aid buttlift injections” — and fans have so many questions about the experience.
The 33-year-old filmed a video from the appointment and shared it via Instagram on Wednesday, June 10. In the clip, both her and Dr. Tutela wear face masks to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is going to be very exciting for me because I lost a lot of volume in my butt due to fluctuation of weight loss and weight gain throughout the years,” Pivarnick told her one million followers.
“Let’s be honest, I don’t do squats so…” she added.
Dr. Tuela shared a selfie with the Couples Therapy alum, adding a little more information about the cosmetic procedure. “Sculptra [an injectable] is injected for a small volume butt lift or to fill in hip dips,” he wrote in the caption. “It usually takes at least 2-4 treatments spaced 6 weeks apart.”
The Lasahelina Lashes founder’s followers had a lot of questions about the procedure, so naturally, they flocked to the comments section to ask away.
“How do they do it? Do they take fat from some place and inject into your butt cheeks?” a follower asked. Pivarnick responded: “No this is Sculptra Aesthetic injected where I lost volume. I am not able to get a fat transfer because I don’t have enough fat to take out to transfer to my butt so this is the next option.”
Another fan asked if the procedure hurt and the reality star replied, “Nope not at all. He numbed me prior to injecting. I didn’t feel a thing.”
Many curious followers inquired about the price of the procedure, which Pivarnick didn’t officially disclose. In response to one person who asked if it’s “super expensive,” she implied that it varies by writing, “Everyone needs diff amounts.”
Finally, Pivarnick noted in the comments section that she’s going to be sharing the results from the procedure “soon.” We can hardly wait to see.
