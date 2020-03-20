Where the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Sees Themselves in 10 Years

In the year 2030, the cast of Jersey Shore sees themselves with kids, with a food show … and still stripping. In the exclusive video above, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick to chat about the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and opened up about where they see themselves in 10 years.

“Hopefully with a family, kids and still entertaining millions,” Sorrentino told Us. “[Maybe] TV — a food show or recovery show, something cool.”

The reality star and wife Lauren Sorrentino (neé Pesce) are already on their way to a food show since they started producing a YouTube series called “Eating Our Best Life” earlier this year. The digital series follows the couple eating through entire menus of some of their favorite restaurants and fast food joints.

For Pivarnick, her life 10 years from now will be off the small screen, and back to her original career path in the medical field where she started as an EMT.

“I want to go back to school to be a nurse. I always wanted to stay in the medical field because that’s what I did for a long time,” the Lashelina founder explained. “I kind of wanted to do some cosmetic nursing, I love beauty. Injecting people’s faces and stuff, like, sick.”

Guadagnino, who is currently a celebrity guest Chippendale performer in Las Vegas, sees more of the same for himself in 10 years.

“Stripping,” the Keto Guido Cookbook author joked.

But in all seriousness, he said: “Possibly have a little more stability with whatever I do, whatever job that it is. Because right now, it’s a little weird. Settle down a bit in [my] late 30s. Writing books.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.