Celebrating 4 Years Clean & Sober 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/Y2GitHmBfu — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) December 5, 2019

It’s a sober situation! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated four years of being sober on Thursday, December 5.

“I am grateful to be four years clean and sober, being my best self and living my best life,” Sorrentino, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s sober anniversary isn’t until December 24, but Sorrentino celebrates throughout the whole month of December. The reality star told Us that he has worked hard to be sober and hopes it’ll inspire the ones around him to live their best lives, too.

“The comeback is truly greater than the setback,” he explained. “I am showing my friends, family and fans by example that your current Situation is not your final destination and to never give up on yourself.”

To honor his big accomplishment, the reality star got all dressed up and shared a photo of himself with his Twitter and Instagram followers. “Celebrating 4 Years Clean & Sober🤩,” the New York native captioned his Instagram post on Thursday.

“You are an inspiration honey, so proud to call you my husband,” Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), Mike’s wife, commented on the photo.

This holiday season, the Sorrentino family has taken their appreciation for the Jersey Shore star’s sober success to the next level by creating a holiday treatment scholarship with the help of Banyan Treatment Centers.

The couple will pay for one person’s 30-day drug and alcohol treatment program in Pompano Beach, Florida, in order to help someone else get to a place of happiness and sobriety.

Sorrentino has been clean since 2015 after battling an addiction to prescription medications, including Xanax and oxycodone. He previously checking into a rehab facility in Utah in March 2012, but relapsed a few months later.

In May 2018, he celebrated 28 months of being clean and sober on Instagram with a photo of his two-year medallion from Narcotics Anonymous. “We do recover,” he captioned the pic.

He continued his sober journey while in prison, where he spent eight months for tax fraud in 2019. While at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, the TV personality lost more than 35 pounds and has continued to workout in GTL style since.

Reporting by Brody Brown