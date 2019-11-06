Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Fires Back After Steroid Accusations





Taking a stand! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino clapped back after he was accused of using steroids to achieve his new buff body in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, November 5.

The official Jersey Shore Instagram account posted a photo of Hugh Jackman, who has his own ripped physique, posing with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. One person commented on the post that they suspected Sorrentino, 37, used steroids to get his body back in shape. The MTV personality took to the comments to set the record straight.

“I am flattered you think I am on performance enhancing substance but I am not,” Sorrentino wrote. “I am on probation and get tested biweekly for illegal substances. What you see is hard work, determination, proper diet, exercise, muscle memory, intermittent fasting, prison and genetics. You should try it sometime!! People love to throw shade on what shines. Stay in your own lane and run your own race cuz!! Do you even lift !? #clapbackseason.”

The reality TV star revealed his new muscular figure in September after spending eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, for tax fraud. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight later that month, Sorrentino detailed how he shed more than 35 pounds and built muscle while in prison.

“I went to sleep every night at 10 p.m. I woke up every morning at 7 a.m. and did fasted cardio for about an hour,” he said. “My window of intermittent fasting was between 16 and 17 hours on the weekdays, and 18 and 19 hours on the weekends. I had to continually challenge myself, whether it was in the gym and/or diet.”

Sorrentino is working hard to stay in shape, but he’s not letting go of his love for food. He told ET that he and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, had a “naked pizza party” the first night after his release from prison. In September, the couple enjoyed their first date night since Mike became a free man with a meal at the Butcher Block in Sunnyside, New York. Lauren, 34, and Mike celebrated their first wedding anniversary with more food at The Butcher’s Block in Long Branch, New Jersey, on November 1.