One year down! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino , on Friday, November 1 — almost two months after his release from prison.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 37, commemorated the day the pair exchanged vows in a series of Instagram posts on Friday.

“Best day of My Life !! The day I Married my Best Friend, Soul Mate & College Sweetheart. Here’s to our 1 Year Anniversary & Many More My Queen,” he captioned a photo of the newlyweds dancing at their wedding ceremony, which was featured on a multiple-episode arc of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Mike’s Jersey Shore costars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese were all in attendance at the ceremony.