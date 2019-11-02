One year down! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, on Friday, November 1 — almost two months after his release from prison.
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 37, commemorated the day the pair exchanged vows in a series of Instagram posts on Friday.
“Best day of My Life !! The day I Married my Best Friend, Soul Mate & College Sweetheart. Here’s to our 1 Year Anniversary & Many More My Queen,” he captioned a photo of the newlyweds dancing at their wedding ceremony, which was featured on a multiple-episode arc of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Mike’s Jersey Shore costars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese were all in attendance at the ceremony.
The MTV personality and his wife, 34, celebrated the special day at The Butcher’s Block in Long Branch, New Jersey. In another Instagram post, he shared a photo of himself flexing his arm muscles as Lauren sits smiling beside him. “Celebrating Our 1 year Anniversary,” Mike captioned the photo.
The couple went to The Butcher’s Block in Sunnyside, New York for their first date night since Mike’s release from prison in September. The reality TV star spent eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, for tax fraud before he was released on September 12.
Mike, who frequently shares his love of food on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, lost 35 pounds through intermittent fasting and working out two to three times a day in prison. On September 25, he told Entertainment Tonight that he strived to improve his physical and mental well being while incarcerated.
“I had to continually challenge myself, whether it was in the gym, or my diet,” he told ET. “I was reading books, the Bible and trying to progress spiritually as well. Because if you do not keep yourself busy in there … I saw a lot of guys that weren’t doing those things and you saw depression and anxiety take control.”
He also revealed that he celebrated his first night out of prison with a “naked pizza party” with Lauren.
