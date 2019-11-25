



Keeping the faith. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) are still looking forward to starting a family after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

“We’re doing OK. [Mike] leads our family by example, with going through our past tragedies and trying to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off,” Lauren told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 25. “I looked at him lost when this happened, like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to recover from this.’ And he just kept doing the next right thing. You get ready for the day. You’re just one day at a time, and we’re almost a month later, and I’m doing a lot better.”

The couple, who wed in November 2018, revealed earlier this month that Lauren suffered a miscarriage seven weeks weeks into her first pregnancy. According to the twosome, they conceived the night Mike came home from prison. (The Jersey Shore star completed his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion in September.)

“We had no experience in dealing with this particular situation,” Mike told ET. “We kind of relied on our faith and we looked at each other for support, and I said, ‘Honey, we’ve been through some rough situations in life, prison, addiction. What did we do?’ And pretty much what we did was we picked ourselves up, we dusted ourselves off, and went right back to the basics.”

After Lauren confirmed that the pair are “still trying” to have kids, Mike echoed his wife’s sentiment.

“We’re going to keep trying,” the MTV star said. “We can’t wait until that happens, and we’re very excited to start that chapter, and we’re moving forward.”

Lauren and Mike first opened up about their “heart-wrenching” miscarriage on Strahan, Sara & Keke on November 18.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” she explained. “It was hard. It was really difficult.”