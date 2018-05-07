Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates 28 Months of Sobriety

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating 28 months of sobriety. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35, commemorated the milestone anniversary via Instagram on Sunday, May 6.

“28 Months Clean & Sober,” Sorrentino captioned a photo of one of his recent sobriety coins. “Here is MY 2 Year Medallion … We Do Recover.”

Prior to getting clean, the MTV personality battled an addiction to prescription medications including Xanax and oxycodone. He voluntarily checked into the famed rehab facility Cirque Lodge in Orem, Utah, in March 2012 for an inpatient treatment program, but relapsed just a few months later.

Sorrentino, who is currently awaiting sentencing in his tax evasion trial, came face-to-face with his demons again while filming the new Jersey Shore reunion series, but he stayed strong as his costars partied nearby.

“I had to challenge myself to learn how to have fun, while my other roommates were doing their thing,” he told Us Weekly at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere in Los Angeles on March 29. “I had to learn to come from a place of staying in my own lane, running my own race. I have to be grateful and blessed that I’m doing this right now with my friends. I’m in a club listening to music, and I just had to learn how to have fun dance without substance and or drinking.”

After all, the reality star has had plenty to celebrate as of late. He and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, announced to Us exclusively in April that they are engaged.

“I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Sorrentino told Us. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

