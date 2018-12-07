A marriage may come to an end, but a wedding special lasts a lifetime.

While Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker and Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s respective trips down the aisle have survived the reality TV cruse, other couples, including Carmelo and La La Anthony and Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom did not go the distance after airing their nuptials on TV. (Or only went 72 days — sorry, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries.)

Watch the video above to revisit the best reality TV weddings, including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s nuptials and two iconic Bachelor Nation couples’ ceremonies.

