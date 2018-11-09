Love always finds a way? Years before Lauren Pesce and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tied the knot, the pair decided to take a break from one another.

“We’re best friends, but we’re opposites. We’re really made for each other I feel like he is my soulmate and I don’t think everyone gets the opportunity to find their soulmate in life, but if you do, you find a way to… you know power through and make it work,” Pesce told Us Weekly exclusively days after the duo wed. “And we took a five-year break, however long Jersey Shore was, we took a long break.” (Jersey Shore originally aired from 2009 to 2012.)

Us broke the news that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, married the 33-year-old at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey on November 1. Despite their split, Sorrentino frequently refers to Pesce as his college sweetheart.

“I think the best thing about us is we really complement each other, so you know, she is very organized and on top of everything and I am just very… you know, laid-back and positive,” the MTV star told Us, noting that his now-wife’s astrological sign is a Capricorn, while he’s a Cancer. “We kind of balance each other out.”

Sorrentino, who celebrated 33 months of sobriety in August, also acknowledged that the pair have stood by each other through a lot of hardships. “We have what’s called real love,” he gushed to Us.

The couple’s next hurtle? The reality TV personality was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation for tax evasion. He must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on or after January 15, 2019, but Sorrentino and Pesce aren’t too worried about their relationship.

“We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away]. I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing,” he explained to Us. “But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

Pesce added: “If you have ever been through someone getting sober through recovery, if you come out on the other side of that successfully and in a positive way, anything is possible. Like he said, a blip in the radar and not a concern for us.”

