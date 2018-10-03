Boys’ night out has been exposed! During the Thursday, October 4, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino calls his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, to fill her in on the crazy night the guys had.

She wasn’t exactly thrilled to hear that while she had just finished meeting with a florist for their upcoming wedding, he was surrounded by half naked women.

“There was a little bit of wild situation last night, honeys. Full transparencies with you,” the reality star, 36, began on the phone in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “I wanted to just let you know that I was out last night, there was a sea of girls everywhere. They brought the girls back to the hotel room. They were getting naked. It was craziness.”

While he was saying it very casually, Lauren was not happy. “That’s disgusting. I’m looking at flowers for our wedding and you’re telling me it was THOTCHELLA of naked girls in the hotel room?” the 33-year-old asked him.

When he tried to explain it was just a wild last night in Vegas, that didn’t quite work.

“I’m kinda over the Vegas trip. It’s time to come home and, like, plan the wedding,” she told him. “We’ll talk about that when you get home. It’s ridiculous.”

Mike seemed shocked that his fiancée was upset, and ultimately, he couldn’t even explain before she hung up on him.

The couple, who met while in college, got engaged in February 2018. The proposal was shown on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 1, and their wedding will be aired during season 2.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

