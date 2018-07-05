Gym, tan, wedding? It sounds like that’s what season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will look like! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino confirmed that his wedding to longtime love Lauren Pesce will air on the second season, set to premiere in August.

On July 3, a fan tweeted, “I wonder if Mike and Lauren’s wedding will be televised! I really hope so!” Sorrentino, 36, retweeted the message, adding “Yes! Season 2 of #JSFamilyvacaton.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Sorrentino and his college sweetheart, Pesce, 32, got engaged on Valentine’s Day, after his roommates helped him set up the perfect proposal in Miami. The moment aired on season 1. Following the proposal, Sorrentino and Pesce gave Us a hint at what to expect for their big day.

“We are starting the planning process for the upcoming season,” he told Us in April. The couple also noted that while they’d love a destination wedding, they’d also want something big for their friends and family. “I think we’re going to try to have the best of both worlds,” Pesce noted. However, she won’t be a bridezilla in the planning process!

“The amount of time I’ve waited for this moment has humbled me and made me be able to be more mindful and appreciate the moment,” she told Us. “As much as people don’t want to hear it, it’s always worth the wait. It couldn’t have happened at a better time in our lives.”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently filming in both Las Vegas and Seaside Heights, New Jersey, so it’s possible they could have celebrations in both locations. The wedding date has not yet been set.

