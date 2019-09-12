Finally living their fantasy! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), were spotted out and about on Thursday, September 12, hours after the Jersey Shore star was released from prison.

After departing from the Federal Correctional Facility in Otisville, New York, the pair made a pit stop at a New Jersey gas station before making their way back onto the road. Mike, 37, wore a gray T-shirt, blue velvet joggers and crisp white sneakers, while Lauren looked effortlessly gorgeous in a black tank top paired with a jean jacket and baby blue workout pants.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras were rolling when Mike left the prison around 8:10 Thursday morning, according to Radar Online, which was the first to report the news. Mike served eight months behind bars for tax evasion. He pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2018 and was sentenced in October.

Ahead of surrendering to the facility in January, Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018. The doting wife shared her excitement for her husband’s return home to Us on Thursday.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time. It brought us so much peace and comfort,” she told Us in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Mike’s Jersey Shore castmates shared their excitement for his release on social media. “I’m crying,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Todays the day!!! We get our bro back!!!!”

“Best post ever,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote in the comments section of Lauren’s post about Mike’s release.

Scroll down to see photos of Mike and Lauren’s first hours after being reunited!