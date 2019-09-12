



Home sweet home! Lauren Sorrentino spoke out after Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s release from prison to explain just how excited she is to have her husband back home.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time. It brought us so much peace and comfort,” Lauren, 34, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, September 12. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

The Jersey Shore star, 37, was sentenced to eight months in prison in October 2018 after pleading guilty to falsifying business and personal tax returns. He began his sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in January and was released on Thursday morning.

Lauren (née Pesce) and the reality star met in college in 2004 and dated until 2009. They briefly split but reconnected in 2012 at the end of Jersey Shore. The pair said “I do” in November 2018.

In April, Lauren told Us that they were “stronger than ever” three months into his sentence. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

Ever since tying the knot, the couple have wanted to start a family. “We’ve been working on it the past week, so we’ll see,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us two days after their wedding. “I would love a boy first. … We’re excited for little Situations!”

Since both come from big families, they hope they can replicate that. “We like chaos and a busy, loud home,” Lauren added. “I think we would definitely want at least three, but we have none right now, so that’s pretty ambitious.”

On Friday, September 6, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on Lauren’s Instagram video, in which she showed off her fit figure, writing, “Dayummmm somebody’s ready for baby makin.”

